Is Luka Doncic return further off? Here's latest injury update on Lakers star for NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Doncic return for the remainder of their first-round series seems impossible.

Lakers went into the 2026 NBA Playoffs on a strong note with a convincing win over Rockets in Game 1 last Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Donic has not been playing since April 2 with a grade 2 left hamstring strain, he suffered the injury in the Lakers’ crushing defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After Doncic underwent an MRI scan, the Lakers have officially ruled out Doncic for the rest of the regular season.

Once again hopes emerged when Doncic made a return to the team on Friday ahead of Game 1 after he was administered an injection in his left hamstring.

The injury normally takes a 4-6 week recovery, but at the time of writing, an update on Doncic’s availability is awaited.

However, Lakers head coach JJ Redick told reporters last week, saying, “They’re out indefinitely,” and both Doncic and Austin Reaves were ruled out.

Redick added, “I’m not going to have an update for you this week. They’re out indefinitely.”

As of now, Austin Reaves has returned to on-court activity and could be back at least in the series, per ESPN.

The Lakers have a 2-0 lead after a 101-94 win in Game 2 on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

How soon will Luka Doncic return to the NBA playoffs?

As things stand on Tuesday, April 21, it appears the most likely scenario would be that Doncic will not make his return to the playoff action until at least the second round, assuming the Lakers advance.