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D4vd murder case: Viral clip resurfaces after major revelation

D4vd pleads not guilty after Celeste Rivas family breaks silence

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 22, 2026

D4vd murder case: Viral clip resurfaces after major revelation
D4vd murder case: Viral clip resurfaces after major revelation

The courtroom is where it’s official – but the internet got there first.

D4vd, 21, appeared in a Los Angeles court this week, pleading not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. 

Prosecutors allege the killing involved “financial gain,” along with additional serious accusations, including mutilation of human remains. Bail? Denied.

Now, as the legal battle unfolds, an older livestream clip is making fresh rounds online – and it’s adding fuel to an already intense case. In the video, the rapper is seen chatting casually with a young girl before she says, “It’s controversial of you raping her.” 

His response? Immediate panic: “Delete everything… delete everything… everything goes.”

The clip’s timing has raised eyebrows, though investigators have not publicly linked it to the charges.

Authorities say Hernandez was last seen in April 2025 and later discovered in September inside the trunk of a Tesla tied to Burke. 

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