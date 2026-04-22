Kevin Hart returns to Netflix with new comedy special

If you were anywhere near Times Square, you probably saw it coming before you heard it.

Kevin Hart just went full billboard mode – six of them, to be exact – to announce his next Netflix comedy special, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age.

Subtle? Not really. Effective? Absolutely.

The trailer dropped alongside the flashy reveal, marking Hart’s fifth special with Netflix – and his ninth stand-up release overall. Not bad for someone who built a career out of yelling about family group chats and bad decisions.

This time, Hart leans into his 40s (yes, really). Expect jokes about aging, parenting, relationships – and the slow realisation that your body now makes noises it did not before. Same high-energy delivery, just… slightly more self-aware.

If you have followed his run, you know the evolution. From the breakout chaos of I’m a Grown Little Man to arena-sized flexes like What Now?, and even the living-room honesty of Zero F**ks Given, Hart has basically turned his life into a long-running comedy series.

Acting My Age feels like the next chapter – a mix of reflection and roast, mostly directed at himself.

The comedy special is already up on Netflix. Watch to know if Kevin Hart actually acting his age… or just pretending really well?

Either way, internet is watching.