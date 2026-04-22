Mike Tomlin makes surprise career move ahead of 2026 NFL season: This is why

Mike Tomlin, for the first time in twenty years, is switching sides and won’t be present on an NFL sideline this fall.

Tomlin, a seasoned studio analyst, has made a surprise career move ahead of the buzzing 2026 NFL season.

The former Steelers head coach has reportedly decided to join NBA’s Sunday night pregame show, Football Night in America, as an in-house studio analyst, per ESPN.

The sports portal, The Athletic, was the first to report on the development.

Tomlin is famed for quick and sharp sarcasm and typical deadpan delivery with a deep well of football knowledge and experience, which were all necessary ingredients that were long foreseen as making him a media superstar.

Now NFL fans could expect more excitement and Tomlin's signature menu of metaphors on NBA's Football Night in America.

Tomlin, 54, is now being replaced by Tony Dungy, for whom he worked as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For the unversed, Dungy exited from NBC in March 2026.

Tomlin relinquished the charge of head coach with the Steelers in January this year after 19 seasons taking center stage at the franchise.

Tomlin is credited with being the longest-serving head coach of a North American professional sports franchise prior to his resignation.

Tomlin went 193-114-2 in the regular NFL season and had an 8-12 record in the playoffs and never had a losing season; this speaks volumes of his class.