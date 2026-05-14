Forza Horizon 6 players can start racing four days before official launch: Here’s how

Playground Games has rolled out early access of Forza Horizon 6 four days earlier to the general release for gamers who pre-ordered the game’s Premium Edition.

The game development company announced that the videogame will be available to play from 12:01 a.m. local time in the gamers’ respective country on May 15, 2026.

Forza Horizon 6 will be available to play on Xbox Series X|S consoles and Xbox app on PC at local launch times, whereas it'll be available on Steam from 4:01 a.m. UTC globally.

Forza Horizon 6 launch times:

The Early Access for Premium Edition and Premium Upgrade buyers include,

VIP Membership,

Welcome Pack,

Time Attack Car Pack,

Car Pass (30 total cars added to your game, with one car delivered each week),

Italian Passion Car Pack,

Two Premium Expansions as they become available in the future.

The game is officially set to release on May 19, 2026 at 12:01 a.m. in players’ respective regions.

Forza Horizon 6 Price:

Forza Horizon 6 Standard Edition is priced at $69.99 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Forza Horizon 6 trailer:

Playground Games announced that Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass members, as well as Forza Horizon 6 Standard or Deluxe Edition owners, can purchase the Premium Upgrade to enjoy Early Access to the full game starting May 15 and all the additional content included in the Forza Horizon 6 Premium Edition.