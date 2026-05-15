Spring storm dumps up to 56cm of fresh snow on Alpine glaciers, favouring summer skiing

A late-spring storm has swept across the European Alps, delivering much-needed fresh snow to glacier resorts.

In some areas, snow is falling down to 1,000 meters as the temperature drops sharply across the region.

Forecasters estimate that by the end of the week, the region will receive up to 40 cm (16 inches) of snow.

The highest hit region is Wengen in the Jungfrau region, receiving 38-56 cm (15-22 inches) of snow through Saturday, May 16.

Chamonix follows closely at 35-51 cm, while 30-48 cm of snow is expected for Samnaun, Verbier, and Val Thorens.

The Les2Alpes is definitely one exception, given that the ski resort already has snowfall above average in its glacier zone. Les2Alpes resort, which continues its operation in skiing and snowboarding, published photos on Tuesday showcasing great snowfall at its topmost slopes.

The storm will come in two waves, the first wave forming late Wednesday and Thursday, and the second reloading on Friday and Saturday. Levels of snowfall should be maintained at about 1,000 to 1,700 meters.

The timing is suitable for summer skiing as most of the resorts are still open.