Transformers in real life? China unveils 500kg robot that can break through concrete walls

Transformers in real life? China unveils 500kg, 90ft robot that can break through concrete walls

Transformers in real life? Is the question netizens are asking after a Chinese robotics company unveiled the world’s first manned transforming robot that can transition between bipedal and four-legged walking.

Developed by Unitree Robotics, the GD01 is operated by a pilot seated in a built in ‘cockpit,’ controlling the 500kg machine.

A demonstration video shows the immense strength with which it can power through a concrete wall, giving a feeling of the arrival of fictional Transformers characters in real life.

According to Unitree Robotics, the machine, standing at a 9 feet height, was built for civilian transport, marking the world’s first mass-produced “transformable mecha”.

The giant humanoid comes with a hefty price tag of $650,000. The price is preliminary and may get adjusted depending on performance optimization and production costs.

Experts say the development of GD01 has given China a major edge in the robotics race against the West. Robotics expert Lukas Ziegler expressed the West was building incredible humanoids; however, China was building them faster, cheaper and at a scale nobody else is close to matching.

According to a marketing staff member at Unitree, Huang Jiawei, the product is still in its first generation at this stage and there is indeed a lot of room for imagination.

The vice president of the Technology and Strategy Research Institute, Chen Jing, described the humanoid as more than just a proof-of-concept, adding, “It is a product with a clear price tag and commercialisation roadmap.”

Social media couldn’t have enough of the giant mecha as one netizen declared it to be “every boys’ dream.” Another chimed in, saying, “The world is now ready for a boxing match with aliens.”