‘Chud the Builder’ charged with attempted murder: What happened at Tennessee courthouse

A controversial live streamer known for posting racist content online faces attempted murder charges after a gunfight outside a Tennessee courthouse.

Two people were left wounded due to the incident.

The 28-year-old streamer, whose team name is Dalton Eatherly, was involved in a confrontation around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.

According to the District Attorney General Robert J. Nash, the heated argument between “Chud the Builder” and an anonymous man escalated to gunfire, with both men sustaining gunshot wounds.

Both men are hospitalised and are now in stable condition.

Eyewitnesses reported that Eatherly opened fire and also shot himself in the arm.

Eatherly has been indicted for attempted murder. The charges also include use of a firearm in a violent felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a lethal weapon. Eatherly is currently incarcerated at Montgomery County Jail, awaiting his arraignment.

The shooting occurred on the same day “Chud the Builder” was due in court. He had a 9:00 a.m. civil case for an alleged $3,300 debt.

Eatherly is someone who regularly posts “rage-bait” content and continuously makes use of racial slurs against African Americans, and he was arrested just days prior to this incident in Nashville.

Based on the statement provided by the police, he was asked to leave Bob’s Steak & Chop House because of his rowdy behaviour and refusal to pay for his bill.

After that day, officers detained him on outstanding warrants, and he pulled his arm away during handcuffing, which led to a resisting arrest charge.

After Wednesday's shooting, the courthouse was briefly locked down. For now, officers state that there’s no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active.