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NFL schedule release 2026: Prime-time lineup, key matchups, who's playing where

NFL set to release full 2026 schedule tonight with record international slate
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 14, 2026

NFL schedule release 2026: Prime-time lineup, key matchups, who&apos;s playing where
NFL schedule release 2026: Prime-time lineup, key matchups, who’s playing where

The NFL is set to unveil its 272-game regular season schedule on Thursday night, May 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the schedule release on NFL Network, ESPN 2, ESPN App, and NFL+, with additional coverage on the NFL Channel across FAST platforms.

Prime-time lineup: What to expect

The prime-time slots are Sunday Night Football (NBC), Monday Night Football (ESPN/ ABC), and Thursday Night Football (Prime Time). A familiar cast of contenders is expected to feature in the league’s marquee slots.

The leading team will be defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, likely appearing five to six times across the league’s showcase windows.

Defending Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks will definitely come out on top of the primetime slotting, most likely getting featured in five to six of the league's primetime windows. The Seahawks will be a must-watch due to the return of their star quarterback, Sam Darnold, who won Super Bowl MVP.

The Kansas City Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes, despite not reaching the playoffs in the previous season due to a torn ACL for the quarterback, are still expected to draw huge numbers and be a ratings machine in primetime. Four to five games will be slotted for the Chiefs in primetime this season.

The Detroit Lions come into their season having finished last in the division, but having the NFL’s easiest schedule, predicted by experts. One Thursday night game in Week 2 against the Bills is scheduled for them already, with more games to be televised for the division-favourite team.

Match Schedule

As per leaks, several games have been confirmed ahead of the official release:

  • Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (Sunday, September 13, 8:20 P.M. ET)
  • Week 2: Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills (Thursday, September 17, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
  • Week 3: Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Sunday, September 27, 4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Week 10 (Thanksgiving): Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. ET, CBS); Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX)
  • Week 18: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

The full schedule will be available on the NFL’s official website. 

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