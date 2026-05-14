YouTube TV’s Roku guide nightmare is over: Here’s what changed

YouTube TV has finally found the solution to the technical glitch that caused Roku TVs and streaming players to display outdated program guide information.

The problem has frustrated subscribers for days.

The issue was fixed on Thursday, May 14, and originated from an interaction with Roku’s recently implemented “Instant Resume” feature.

The feature preserves app state so users can return directly to previously viewed content without restarting playback.

Due to the glitch, users were unable to check the correct broadcast times for live events or set recordings.

The Roku’s instant resume is highly useful for users as it brings streaming convenience, minimising wait time by maintaining app status even after the device is powered off.

One of the pioneers to support this feature is YouTube TV.

The Instant Resume feature of Roku is a significant step forward in improving the efficiency of streaming processes by ensuring that app status is maintained even after turning off the devices. One of the first applications to enable the Instant Resume function is YouTube TV.

The problem is now solved because the YouTube TV application works properly and displays updated data every time the application is launched. There is no problem anymore with loading outdated data associated with previous sessions, which results in restoring the correct work process using the Instant Resume feature.

The issue can be considered resolved without applying any additional measures, such as restarting the application or turning off the device. YouTube TV was released in April 2017 and was presented as Google's attempt at providing a live TV stream. This application offers more than 40 channels and an unlimited cloud-based DVR.