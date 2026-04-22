Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner's romance origin story revealed

How did Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi get together? Details laid bare

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s relationship has just been confirmed after they sparked rumours at their Coachella outing, and their love story was made possible because of one of the supermodel’s own sisters.

The socialite, 30, and the Frankenstein actor, 28, had already been dating way before their Coachella appearance sparked curiosity – thanks to Kylie Jenner who set them up.

“Kylie was around Jacob a lot during [her boyfriend] Timothée’s [Chalamet] award season marathon because Jacob was nominated for Frankenstein and Timothee was nominated for Marty Supreme,” an insider told Daily Mail.

They added that Kylie “liked him” and felt like he would be good for her sister and convinced her to “‘date this guy already.'”

While the new couple has only started dating this February, they have known each other for years and the Kylie Cosmetics mogul played the key role of getting him “out of the friend zone,” adding that Kylie is “the leader” between the sisters.

“‘Kylie is the alpha sister and pushed Kenny to start a romance with Jacob because she wanted to set up double dates with Timothée,” said the source.

After Kendall hung out with Jacob alongside her sister and Timothee at her house in Los Angeles, they found out “she just clicked with Jacob … there was chemistry.”

The confirmation put an end to the speculations which arose after the couple was allegedly “all over each other” at Justin Bieber’s Coachella afterparty.

Following the Coachella weekend, the Wuthering Heights actor was also seen grabbing coffee at a nearby café from Kendall’s Santa Barbara ranch.