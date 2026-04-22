Toronto fire crew melt Drake’s Ice sculpture: Did fans find what was hidden inside?

Toronto Fire Services started hosing down a massive ice sculpture installed by rapper Drake early Wednesday morning, April 22.

The move was pulled after fans took extreme measures to uncover the Canadian rapper’s highly-awaited “Iceman” album release date.

The 16-block tall ice sculpture that was constructed in a parking lot downtown at 81 Bond St. was intended to create anticipation. This was done by posting a photo of the sculpture on Instagram, complete with location details and this statement: “Release date inside.”

What ensued was utter chaos.

Onlookers started using anything and everything, from flammable materials to flames, even pickaxes, in their effort to break into the sculpture.

According to Fire Chief Jim Jessop, “Large numbers of individuals gathered to attempt to melt the ice using flammable liquids and open flames in an uncontrolled environment, which results in an immediate threat to life.”

The measures are taken under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act.

At 2:51 am Wednesday, the aerial fire truck had been sent to spray warm water on the blocks. By Wednesday morning, there was a side slowly melting, yet the entire sculpture remained intact.

However, the commotion bore some fruits in that a streamer by the name Kishka unearthed the blue folder that had the information regarding the album drops which happened to be on May 15, as later confirmed by Drake himself.

Even with the help of the fire service, some fans still persisted that there is more hidden stuff inside the sculpture.

How huge is Drake’s ice block?

The ice sculpture is roughly 15-25 ft high tower built from hundreds of smaller ice blocks in a downtown parking lot. It is approximately 20ft long and 15ft wide.