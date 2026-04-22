Jamie Lynn Sigler reveals hiding MS diagnosis left her ‘suffocating'

Jamie Lynn Sigler opened up about the toll of concealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis for more than a decade.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the Sopranos alum revealed she kept her condition secret for 14 years, even from most of her castmates.

“Everything was a lie and for show. I didn’t even know who I was,” she said, describing how the secrecy left her “suffocating” and constantly in survival mode.

The 44-year-old confided only in James Gandolfini, who offered quiet support during the height of her fame.

She eventually went public in 2016, days after marrying Cutter Dykstra, and says the decision freed her from years of shame.

“I’m done apologizing for having MS,” she explained.

Beyond her health journey, Sigler is also looking ahead professionally.

She cohosts the MeSsy podcast with Christina Applegate, who was diagnosed with MS in 2021.

She will release her memoir And So It Is…: A Memoir of Acceptance and Hope on May 5.

She is also set to appear in season three of Netflix’s Tires.