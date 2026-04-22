How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets on sale: Complete guide to final sales phase

FIFA World Cup 2026 is approaching with only 50 days left until the final kickoff.

With football’s biggest showdown going to kickoff, the association has reopened ticket sales for all 104 matches.

The sale is on a first-come, first-served basis. However, concerns loom for the slow demand for the U.S. men’s national team’s high-priced opener against Paraguay.

FIFA declared on Wednesday, April 22, that tickets from categories 1 to 3 and front row seats will be on sale for the tournament, which is being played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Over five million tickets have been sold out of the six million expected.

However, as reported by The Atlantic, only 40,934 tickets had been purchased for the opener match at SoFi Stadium.

This is even less than the Iran-New Zealand match, where 50,661 tickets were sold for the same venue.

FIFA declared on Wednesday that tickets from categories 1 to 3 and front row seats will be on sale for the tournament, which is being played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Over five million tickets have been sold out of the six million expected.

Where to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets?

Fans can get their tickets from FIFA’s official website. To check hospitality packages, visit the hospitality section. In the last sales phase, tickets continue to be released until the end of the tournament, with additional tickets made available on an ongoing basis up until July 19.

To book, fans will be retrieved to digital queues where they can see the match category and select specific seats and proceed with their purchase. Once payment is completed, the ticket purchase will be verified.

To directly book the seats, select the seat map option to reserve specific seats or use the “book the best seat” feature.