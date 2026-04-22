Victoria Beckham explains how she, David Beckham cope with ‘tough times'

Victoria Beckham opened up about how she and husband David Beckham lean on each other as they face challenges in the public eye.

During an April 21 appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, the fashion designer reflected on the couple’s resilience after a year marked by headlines about their strained relationship with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.

When asked how she gets through difficult moments, Victoria said, “Me and David, we are so close, and we have incredible people around us. We’re very close to my parents, David’s parents. We support each other through everything we do.”

She emphasized that their children remain the priority.

“We always put our children first. We love our children so much and have always really focused on protecting our children,” she added.

The former Spice Girls member also praised her husband of 27 years, noting how much they’ve “grown together.”

“We’ve both got big dreams. We’re both very, very ambitious. I want him to be the best version of himself, and that’s what he wants for me,” she said.

The comments came months after Brooklyn publicly accused his parents of controlling narratives about his life and claimed he had cut ties with them.

In a January Instagram post, he alleged they valued “public promotion above all else”.

He also described feeling humiliated at his 2022 wedding when Victoria danced with him during what he said was meant to be his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.