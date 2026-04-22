 
Geo News

Victoria Beckham explains how she, David Beckham cope with ‘tough times'

Victoria Beckham shares four children with David Beckham: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 22, 2026

Victoria Beckham explains how she, David Beckham cope with ‘tough times&apos;

Victoria Beckham opened up about how she and husband David Beckham lean on each other as they face challenges in the public eye.

During an April 21 appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, the fashion designer reflected on the couple’s resilience after a year marked by headlines about their strained relationship with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.

When asked how she gets through difficult moments, Victoria said, “Me and David, we are so close, and we have incredible people around us. We’re very close to my parents, David’s parents. We support each other through everything we do.”

She emphasized that their children remain the priority.

“We always put our children first. We love our children so much and have always really focused on protecting our children,” she added.

The former Spice Girls member also praised her husband of 27 years, noting how much they’ve “grown together.”

“We’ve both got big dreams. We’re both very, very ambitious. I want him to be the best version of himself, and that’s what he wants for me,” she said.

The comments came months after Brooklyn publicly accused his parents of controlling narratives about his life and claimed he had cut ties with them.

In a January Instagram post, he alleged they valued “public promotion above all else”.

He also described feeling humiliated at his 2022 wedding when Victoria danced with him during what he said was meant to be his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with new family snaps amid Kendall Jenner buzz
Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with new family snaps amid Kendall Jenner buzz
Janel Parrish, Sasha Farber spark romance rumors with flirty dance video
Janel Parrish, Sasha Farber spark romance rumors with flirty dance video
Taylor Swift fans celebrate latest discovery against Scooter Braun
Taylor Swift fans celebrate latest discovery against Scooter Braun
Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner's romance origin story revealed
Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner's romance origin story revealed
Suki Waterhouse unveils new album 'Loveland,' announces next single
Suki Waterhouse unveils new album 'Loveland,' announces next single
Kylie Jenner in legal trouble after Timothée Chalamet opera, ballet comment
Kylie Jenner in legal trouble after Timothée Chalamet opera, ballet comment
Taylor Swift keeps media busy with swindling wedding dates: Surprise update
Taylor Swift keeps media busy with swindling wedding dates: Surprise update
Scooter Braun gets pulled back into Baldoni-Lively legal war
Scooter Braun gets pulled back into Baldoni-Lively legal war