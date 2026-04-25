Michael Jackson's three kids take on 'Michael' biopic: details inside

The King of Pop's much-anticipated biopic Michael hit the theaters on April 24, 2026.

The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, with the storyline centered around themes of rising to stardom.

The protagonist is played by the 29-year-old nephew of Michael Jackson, Jaafar Jackson.

Beginning with Michael’s early years with the Jackson 5, the film looks at King of Pop’s private life and buzzing career.

Let’s find out what Michael Jackson's three children have said about the much-hyped biopic on the King of Pop.

Paris Jackason

Paris Jackson has been quite vocal from day one about Michael and what she saw in the first draft, calling it “inaccuracies.”

Who is currently fighting for her father’s estate over financial matters and has raised eyebrows as to why the film was ever made in a way that made "it unusable from the start."

Paris posted an Instagram Story in August 2025, writing, “Don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had 0% involvement in lol. That is so weird.”

In the following posts, Paris’s thoughts have not changed.

She said in multiple Instagram videos, while criticizing the creators of Michael, “They’re gonna make whatever they’re gonna make.

"The big reason why I haven’t said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are gonna be happy with it” because it “panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in a fantasy.”

Prince Jackson

As a producer on the film, Michael Jackson’s eldest son visited the set every day, as disclosed by Graham King, who told The Hollywood Reporter at the LA premiere on April 20.

It shows Prince showed keen interest in the biopic, Michael, by actively being involved during the production.

Prince praised his cousin Jaafar Jackson’s portrayal of Michael.

He took to Instagram on April 11, writing that watching Jermaine Jackson’s son “step into the role of his uncle Michael" is "incredibly special for the family. With his talent, dedication and spirit, he was the only right choice to portray Michael and bring his story to the big screen.”

Biggi Jackson

Biggi, who rarely makes public statements, hasn’t commented on the film as of now, but he attended the April 10 premiere in Berlin.

However, at the Berlin premiere, Biggi, along with his brother Prince, paid a tribute to his father by wearing black single-breasted suits, with Biggi, 24, carrying a white collared shirt and Prince, 29, wearing red.

The young Michael is played by Juliano Krue Valdi.

The cast also features Colman Domingo as Michael’s father Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Michael’s mother Katherine Jackson, and Miles Teller as John Branca, a showbiz attorney and manager.

Lauren Farrier appears as Suzanne de Passe, the music executive; Kendrick Sampson takes on the role of iconic producer Quincy Jones; Larenz Tate brings to life the all-powerful Motown chief Berry Gordy; Liv Symone steps into the shoes of singer Gladys Knight; and Kevin Shinick plays TV legend Dick Clark.