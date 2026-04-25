King Charles receives heartbreaking plea from Andrew accuser's family

Andrew's eldest brother, King Charles, has been approached by Virginia Guffre's family ahead of the British monarch's highly-anticipated visit to the US.

Virginia's family members have urged the 77-year-old King to "stand up and show his unity" as he prepares to leave the UK for America.

Sky Roberts, Giuffre's brother, had previously pressed strongly for the King to engage with both their family and survivors of the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In converstaion with BBC, "We need the King of England to stand up and show his unity with survivors."

"All we ask is for a 10-minute meeting with the King to show him that we're real people, with real feelings."

The hearbreaking plea from Andrew's accuser's family come ahead of the King and Queen's four-day American tour.

Prince Williama and Harry's father will meet President Donald Trump and attend a White House banquetduring his stay in the counttry. He has also received an invitation to address a joint session of Congress.

An investigation published on Friday disclosed Epstein continued maintaining properties in the capital where women were allegedly housed for years following the Metropolitan Police's decision not to pursue Giuffre's original complaint in 2015.

She had informed officers that the convicted financier had trafficked her to Britain during the early 2000s.

Condeming an alleged pattern of institutional failings, Roberts claimed: "This has been systematic failure from not only the FBI, but the Metropolitan Police there in the UK."

"It could have avoided so many other years of abuse that had occurred right under the noses of these officers," she added.

They have also voiced support for Lisa Phillips, another Epstein survivor, pointing to the recent revelations about Epstein's London properties as evidence that several questions remain unanswered.

"Clearly, there is more things to be investigated and there's more evidence sitting there, especially if it was just discovered that, you know, he had been having flats years after the first reports came forward," Mrs Roberts explained.

Controversy erupted in Congress this week after reports emerged that certain Republican members of a committee investigating Epstein were considering offering Maxwell a pardon in exchange for testimony.

"Never. Never," Mrs Roberts responded when asked whether such an arrangement could ever receive their support.

"Even the idea of pardon and blame Maxwell in the same sentence makes my stomach completely sick and the idea that this would be floated around as something plausible."

Andrew, 66, settled a civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by Ms Giuffre in 2022 with no liability.