Buckingham Palace issues statement hours after Harry reaffirms royal status

Prince Harry had seemingly sent a direct message to his father King Charles about his status as member of the royal family even though he is officially not a working royal.

The Duke of Sussex, who made a surprise visit to Ukraine Thursday to spotlight the affects of war. He had joined the humanitarian landmine clearance organisation HALO to explore the latest digital de-mining technology near the city of Bucha.

Following the visit, he asserted that he would always be “part of the royal family” and he is doing the things he was “born to do”.

Hours later, the royal family issued a message, especially targeted for Australians. It also came just days after the Sussexes had wrapped their arguably successful four-day visit to Down Under.

“Today is #ANZACDay – which honours the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served and died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.”

According to sources, the royals are not particularly keen to see the Sussexes conducting ‘faux royal tours’, especially how warmly they were welcomed by the public.

King Charles is still the head of state for Australia and New Zealand. The Anzac Day message could also have been a way to remind where power belongs.

However, ironically, the two share a similar message for peace. While Harry made a remark about his royal role, he emphasised that there is a need to be more discussions on peace rather than wars.

Meanwhile the royals honoured members who only only served during conflicts but also peacekeeping operations.