Princess Anne moves to tears as she leads Anzac Day tributes

Princess Anne could not hold back her tears as she performed an emotional duty on Anzac Day, paying heartfelt tributes at dawn in Hyde Park.

The Princess Royal led tributes as she attended the early morning commemorative service at Wellington Arch, arriving just before the 5am start time to mark the anniversary of Australian and New Zealand troops landing at Gallipoli in 1915 during World War One.

She wore an elegant emerald green tailored coat paired with a structured hat and black gloves for the solemn occasion. A red poppy was pinned to her lapel as she eulogised sacrifices of fallen servicemen and women.

The heartwarming photos from the service wrew shared by the royal family on its official Instagram accounts.

During the ceremony, Anne placed a wreath of red poppies against Wellington Arch, bowing her head in quiet remembrance.

The service was organised by the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions. The occasion drew together military personnel, dignitaries and members of the public.

A reading of John McCrae's poem In Flanders Fields formed part of the ceremony, which concluded with the national anthems of the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia.