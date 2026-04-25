Prince William, Kate ‘blindsided' by Prince Harry's unexpected bold move

Prince Harry had also extended an olive branch to Prince William and Princess Kate when he had reached out his cancer-stricken father King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex had reportedly made an earnest attempt, setting few conditions favouring the royals, to earn back the trust. However, the plan seemed to have faltered as the Prince and Princess of Wales are left “furious” after Harry’s latest attempt.

Before announcing their trip to Australia, Harry and Meghan’s office had informed Buckingham Palace about the diary engagements, as promised earlier, to avoid any clashes.

Although, sources claim that William and Kate feel “blindsided” by how the entire trip had gone. It doesn’t help that Harry has blatantly shared that he would “always be part of the royal family” during his latest trip to Ukraine.

According to insiders cited by Closer, Harry and Meghan’s “faux royal tours” are not sitting right with them, whether they are privately funded or not.

“There was an assumption that this would be a low-key and contained visit, but it wasn’t,” the insider added. “Within Palace circles, it was felt that the Sussexes’ global pull had cooled and that sustained negative coverage, particularly in the UK, would shape how any overseas visit was received.”

The royals were not expecting such a different outcome as the public turnout to “surprisingly strong and the reception was warm”.

Harry and Meghan’s trip was a combination of philanthropic visits and some commercial engagements. Following their appearances for charity, they also took on individual events.

Meghan appeared as a guest judge on Masterchef Australia, while Harry went to honour the war memorial in Canberra.