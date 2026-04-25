King Charles US State Visit: Strict terms set before royal's departure

King Charles is ready to jet off for the crucial overseas visit as the tensions between the US and the UK are getting intense.

Last September, the royals had hosted US President Trump and the First Lady at Windsor Castle to smooth over ties and move along some trade deals that were important for the UK government.

In recent events, there had been a tense exchange over Trump’s approach to the Middle-east conflict between the US President and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmar.

Political commentator Iain Dale noted that the “special” relationship between the two nations has been “shattered” and it is at a “historic low” after Trump’s “insults” to the country.

Keir has refused to support Trump’s war which had not sat well with the US president. Although, Trump maintained high praise for the monarch and expressed his enthusiasm to welcome him with a grand gesture.

“The monarchy is part of what is known as Britain’s soft power, how we influence world leaders, other countries through the monarchy,” he explained.

“And this visit is absolutely key to using that soft power.”

There are some strict rules and specials bans set in place as the visit had been months in preparation. The briefing for this visit had been “more extensive than for any other state visit he’ll ever undertake”.

Since US Presidents don’t bow, there is a middle ground settled about “bowing and curtseying” and there is coordination to to avoid anyone breaking formal guidelines or a “clash of colour or designs” in their wardrobes.

There is also a policy about gift exchange at both the White House and the Palace. Heavy research goes into what gift should be presented to the dignitaries because one wrong move can cause a major upset, putting the whole visit in jeopardy.