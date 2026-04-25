Demi Lovato drops deluxe album with 8 new tracks

Demi Lovato said “more is more” – and actually meant it.

The pop star just dropped a deluxe edition of their album, It's Not That Deep, now cheekily rebranded as It’s Not That Deep (Unless You Want It to Be).

Translation: eight new tracks, zero chill.

Leading the pack is Low Rise Jeans (yes, the early-2000s revival continues), alongside fresh additions like Love Controller, Confetti, and collabs Fantasy with Cobrah and Joshua Tree featuring Rose Gray.

Also in the mix: After Hours, Nothing On but the Lights, and the intriguingly titled Pretty Catatonic.

Lovato, currently mid-tour, is clearly feeling the love – and the volume.

“i love these new songs so much, it's been so fun getting to share them with you while on tour. i can't believe you already know all the words,” they wrote on Instagram. “we are just so up!!!!”

And they did not stop there.

“i'm so grateful for everyone who's been a part of this season whether in support online, in the club, or at the shows. this new music is my gift to you. i can't wait to keep dancing together.”

The original album landed back in October, but this deluxe drop feels like a victory lap – just louder and with better lighting.

Lovato’s North America tour, which kicked off in Washington, D.C., is riding that same high-energy wave and wraps May 25 in Houston. If the crowds already know every word, these new tracks might not stay “new” for long.