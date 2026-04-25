Jake Reiner opens up on the night he learned of Rob, Michele Reiner's murders

Jake Reiner, the eldest son of filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, shared a gut-wrenching account of how he learned his parents had been murdered.

In a deeply personal essay titled Mom and Dad, Jake recalled being at Union Station for a memorial service when his sister Romy phoned to tell him their father was dead.

Minutes later, she called back to say their mother was also gone.

“My world, as I knew it, had collapsed,” Jake wrote, describing the drive to his childhood home as “unendurable.”

Rob and Michele Reiner were killed on December 13 after attending Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party with their son Nick.

Hours later, Nick Reiner was arrested and charged with their murders.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Jake’s essay reflects on the enormity of the loss, noting his parents will never see his wedding, meet his future children, or witness his professional milestones.

“It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me,” he wrote, adding that he still wakes each morning needing to remind himself the tragedy is real.

He also paid tribute to his parents’ influence: Michele’s love of musicals and family gatherings, and Rob’s passion for baseball, which they shared at countless Dodgers games.

Rob’s unwavering support when Jake left broadcasting to pursue acting was another memory he cherished.

“I would trade every Dodger game, every Broadway show, every vacation, if I could just spend one more hour talking to them and to say goodbye,” Jake wrote.

He also acknowledged Romy would share her own reflections in time, and asked for compassion as they navigate the aftermath.

“We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable,” he said.

“Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it.”

Jake concluded by stressing that while some answers will emerge, parts of the tragedy must remain private to protect what little remains of their family.