Meet Bill Bray, the longtime security guard KeiLyn Durrel plays in ‘Michael'

Bill Bray may not be a household name, but for decades he was one of the most important figures in Michael Jackson’s life.

In the new biopic Michael, actor KeiLyn Durrel Jones steps into the role of Bray, the pop icon’s trusted bodyguard and confidant for decades.

Portrayed by actor KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Bray’s presence in the film highlights the deep and often overlooked role he played in Jackson’s life.

Bray began working with Jackson when he was still a child performing with The Jackson 5.

Hired originally by Joe Jackson to keep his son safe, Bray quickly became more than just a bodyguard.

A 1989 Rolling Stone profile described him as Jackson’s “top bodyguard, as well as one of his closest confidants.”

As per the outlet, he oversaw all safety procedures, accompanied the singer to doctors and even advised him on business matters.

For Jackson, Bray was more than protection; he was family.

Those close to the star often referred to Bray as a surrogate father, according to the outlet.

His wife Gail once recalled in an interview with Fox News how young Michael would leap into Bray’s arms after finishing a show.

Despite their closeness, the two reportedly had a falling out in the mid-1990s, the reasons for which were never made public, as per Reuters’ report.

Bray died in 2005 at the age of 80.

At the time, Jackson’s publicist Raymone Bain said the singer was “very, very, very saddened” by the loss of his longtime friend and mentor.

Bray’s legacy is also reflected in Jackson’s own words.

In 2019, TMZ revealed a handwritten note from Jackson to Bray dating back to 1992, in which the star thanked him for being “a father”.

He also acknowledged the role Bray played in his life: “I don’t know what would have happened to me if you were not around. I love you.”

Biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli recently told PEOPLE that Bray was “a fantastic person” who was deeply loyal to Jackson.

“He loved Michael, and all he wanted to do was protect Michael,” Taraborrelli said.

Michael is now in theaters.