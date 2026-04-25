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Gigi Hadid reveals Bradley Cooper lavish birthday surprise

Gigi Hadid sister paid tribute to her 'best friend' with throwback photos

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 25, 2026

Gigi Hadid reveals Bradley Cooper lavish birthday surprise

Gigi Hadid’s 31st birthday was nothing short of spectacular, thanks in part to a grand gesture from her boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

The supermodel, who celebrated on April 23, took to Instagram Story to share glimpses of her special day including a massive floral arrangement from Cooper that stole the spotlight.

Hadid posted a close-up of the bouquet, bursting with yellow, pink, red, and white blooms, proudly displayed on her dining table.

Alongside the photo, she added a shocked face emoji and the caption: “My man tho,” signaling her delight at the extravagant gift.

Out of the six arrangements she showcased, Cooper’s was the most striking.

Other tributes included sunflowers, which Hadid called her “spirit flowers,” a chic white bouquet from designer Tommy Hilfiger, and a pink arrangement from Maybelline.

Gigi Hadid reveals Bradley Cooper lavish birthday surprise

Though Hadid and Cooper have kept their nearly three-year relationship largely private since being linked in October 2023, they occasionally share glimpses of their romance.

Last year, Hadid supported Cooper at the premiere of his film Is This Thing On?, and Cooper encouraged her creative pursuits including her audition for Disney’s live-action Tangled.

Hadid, who shares daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, also revealed that Cooper was by her side during the 2025 Met Gala.

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