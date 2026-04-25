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Zayn Malik reacts to being main face of barber shops across the globe

Zayn Malik finally addresses how he became the worldwide inspiration for haircuts

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 25, 2026

Zayn Malik reacts to being main face of barber shops across the globe
Zayn Malik reacts to being main face of barber shops across the globe

Zayn Malik learnt an unexpected fact about himself, which everyone but him were aware of - he is the poster boy for barber shops.

The 33-year-old singer was asked if he knew that he was an "example photo" in all the barber shops, in a new interview. 

The Pillowtalk hitmaker appeared surprised and then joked, "I guess people appreciate a good high fade, but I didn't know i was main picture in everybody's shop."

Malik's genuine ignorance of his reputation as the perfect example photo at the barbers' won over fans who reacted to the video on social media. 

One such social media user wrote, "zayn you are like face of 90% barber shop lmaooo."

While another joked, "Stream amazing konnakol album..made by this barber shop model," referring to his new album.

More chimed in, "there’s like 2 pictures of zayn on the same avenue from different barbershops in my city (lima, peru)," and "Im actually shocked he didn’t know, he’s been the main picture in barber shops for at least 13 years."

One noted, "In every single country too," while another complimented, "Buzzcut king."

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