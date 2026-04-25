‘Wicked’ star calls out airline after alleged disability boarding denial

Marissa Bode has spoken out after claiming she was denied boarding by an airline because of her disability, calling the experience upsetting and unfair.

The Wicked star shared her story in a video on April 23, describing what she said was an “awful” situation while trying to catch a connecting flight to a speaking event in Pennsylvania.

Bode, who uses a wheelchair, said the issue started when she asked staff for help at the gate.

The star went on to add that they asked if she could stand and when she said no, she was told she would not be allowed to board.

Bode, however, claimed staff mentioned stairs on the plane and the weight of her wheelchair as reasons.

She also said her team contacted the airline before the trip to confirm proper help would be available, which made the situation more frustrating.

The actress described the incident as “blatant segregation.”

Because she could not fly, the Peter Pan star said she got to travel by road for about three and a half hours to reach her destination.

She added that this is not the first time she has faced such issues while travelling.

The airline said it is investigating the matter, has contacted her and will review its policies and staf training.