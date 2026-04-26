Megan Thee Stallion drops BOMBSHELL on Klay Thompson, confirms breakup

Megan Thee Stallion accused her boyfriend Klay Thompson of cheating and announced an end to their relationship on Saturday, April 26.

She accused the Dallas Mavericks guard of cheating and emotional mistreatment during what had been one of the most talked-about romances in sports and entertainment over the past year.

The rapper did not name Thompson directly in her post; however, her fans immediately recognised the person she was talking about.

The two had been one of the most visible couples around the sports and entertainment industry. They were regularly seen together at many major events, including Mavericks games.

She said he had cheated, introduced her to his whole family while they were playing house, then suddenly developed cold feet about whether he could be faithful at all.

She described enduring his mood swings throughout the basketball season and said she had supported him through all of it.

Stallion concluded by saying, “Bitch I need a REAL break after this one. Bye yall.”

She later released a statement via her representative to multiple outlets. The statement reads, “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship. When those values are compromised, there's no real path forward.”

The rapper and the athlete got together quietly in the summer of 2025 and soft-launched their romance through carefully cropped photos. Thompson made things official with a post from a tropical vacation in July.

Thompson has not yet responded publicly to the accusations.

He is already facing uncertainty about his basketball future, having spent three seasons with the Mavericks and recently expressing doubt at a press conference about whether he would be staying with the team beyond his current contract.