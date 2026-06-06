When 'Fortnite' Chapter 7 Season 3 servers go live after downtime: details inside

Published June 06, 2026
Fortnite Chapter 7, Season 3, is just around the corner with expectations reaching fever-pitch heights.
'The new season is already generating buzz that it might be the biggest update of Chapter 7 until now.
The new season is titled Runners, following the Shattered live event, which wraps up on June 5, 2026.
So, let’s get diving deep to know everything about Fortine’s new buzzing installment.
As the practice has always been after the ending of Season 2 and heading into a new one: Runners
But before that there’s a scheduled live event, Shattered, that gamers wouldn’t want to miss out on.
After that, Fortnite servers will go down, and players have to log into Season 3 in the morning hours.
So if you’re wondering what the launch window is according to your region for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3: Runners, here’s your go-to guide.
4AM- 7AM PT
7 AM-10 AM ET
11AM-2PM GMT
12PM-3PM CET
3PM-6PM GST
7PM-10PM CST
9PM-11PM JST
The launch window for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 is set for Saturday, June 6, at least for the Americans.
Downtime varies, but it’s fairly in the early hours of the morning and might be live by the moment most of you wake up.