When 'Fortnite' Chapter 7 Season 3 servers go live after downtime: details inside

Fortnite Chapter 7, Season 3, is just around the corner with expectations reaching fever-pitch heights.

'The new season is already generating buzz that it might be the biggest update of Chapter 7 until now.

The new season is titled Runners, following the Shattered live event, which wraps up on June 5, 2026.

So, let’s get diving deep to know everything about Fortine’s new buzzing installment.

As the practice has always been after the ending of Season 2 and heading into a new one: Runners

But before that there’s a scheduled live event, Shattered, that gamers wouldn’t want to miss out on.

After that, Fortnite servers will go down, and players have to log into Season 3 in the morning hours.

So if you’re wondering what the launch window is according to your region for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3: Runners, here’s your go-to guide.

4AM- 7AM PT

7 AM-10 AM ET

11AM-2PM GMT

12PM-3PM CET

3PM-6PM GST

7PM-10PM CST

9PM-11PM JST

When will Fortnite new season go live on servers?

The launch window for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 is set for Saturday, June 6, at least for the Americans.

Downtime varies, but it’s fairly in the early hours of the morning and might be live by the moment most of you wake up.