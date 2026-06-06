This weekend's 6/7 dates make viral 'generational' slang hit differently: Here's why

6-7, a viral slang that defines a generational vibe, is marking the first ‘6/7’ weekend.'

The 6-7 meme went viral last year and turned into a global phenomenon that is especially associated with Gen Alpha.

The viral slang has its origin from a song, basketball edits, and a viral video of a child, Maverick Trevillian, who was spotted yelling 6-7 during a basketball match last year.

Before we get into the details, let’s first decode what the viral slang stands for:

The background of ‘6-7’

The term stemmed from rapper Skrilla’s song Doot Doot (6-7), pointing to a 6-foot, 7-inch basketball player, LaMelo Ball.

The term soon flooded the internet after generating buzz through viral videos and memes that highlight NBA player La Mela Ball.

The ‘6-7’ term has since then evolved from being just the height of a basketball player to being stripped of all meaning.

Then what followed is history, as the phrase has become a popular call-and-response chant among Generation Alpha, who yell it ‘six!’ to prompt an answering cry of ‘seven!’

Don’t be confused, as the slang itself is a confusing package. There’s also a ‘juggling’ hand gesture that goes along with it.

When youth, especially Gen Z and Alpha, are yelling it, they’re not just repeating a meme; they’re shouting a feeling.

The 6-7 fever has taken everyone by storm last year, and it still shows no signs of stopping.

The viral slang ‘6-7’ was declared the word of the year 2025 by Dictionary.com in October 2025.

The leading global online dictionary described the reason why they picked the slang ‘67,’ pronounced as ‘six-seven.’

The company stated that its lexicographers analysed a large amount of data, including newsworthy headlines, trends, and search engine results.

This exercise was meant to highlight words that created an impact on our daily conversations, both online and in the real world.

The results were surprising, as they showed searches for 6-7 surprisingly spiked beginning in the summer of 2025.

And by June, those searches multiplied six times.

The fun fact is most other two-digit numbers didn’t show any meaningful trend over that period.

Since it’s a '6-7 weekend,' and if you’re a parent and you find your kids yelling, ‘67,’ don’t be confused.

Just enjoy the generational vibe with them this '6/7 weekend.'