 
Geo News

This weekend's 6/7 dates make viral 'generational' slang hit differently: Here's why

When youth, especially Gen Z and Alpha, yell '6-7,' they’re not just repeating a meme; they’re shouting a feeling.
By
Arslan Ahmad
|

Published June 06, 2026

This weekend&apos;s 6/7 dates make viral &apos;generational&apos; slang hit differently: Here&apos;s why
This weekend's 6/7 dates make viral 'generational' slang hit differently: Here's why

6-7, a viral slang that defines a generational vibe, is marking the first ‘6/7’ weekend.'

The 6-7 meme went viral last year and turned into a global phenomenon that is especially associated with Gen Alpha.

The viral slang has its origin from a song, basketball edits, and a viral video of a child, Maverick Trevillian, who was spotted yelling 6-7 during a basketball match last year.

@mav67kid67 this is sort of creepy i’m not gonna lie ???? #67 #67kid #ai #fyp #meme ♬ original sound - Official 67 Kid

Before we get into the details, let’s first decode what the viral slang stands for:

The background of ‘6-7’

The term stemmed from rapper Skrilla’s song Doot Doot (6-7), pointing to a 6-foot, 7-inch basketball player, LaMelo Ball.

The term soon flooded the internet after generating buzz through viral videos and memes that highlight NBA player La Mela Ball.

The ‘6-7’ term has since then evolved from being just the height of a basketball player to being stripped of all meaning.

Then what followed is history, as the phrase has become a popular call-and-response chant among Generation Alpha, who yell it ‘six!’ to prompt an answering cry of ‘seven!’

Don’t be confused, as the slang itself is a confusing package. There’s also a ‘juggling’ hand gesture that goes along with it.

When youth, especially Gen Z and Alpha, are yelling it, they’re not just repeating a meme; they’re shouting a feeling.

The 6-7 fever has taken everyone by storm last year, and it still shows no signs of stopping.

@dailymail This weekend will be generational ✨ ???? Don Roberto Fiscer via TikTok / Reuters #67 #meme #viral ♬ sonido original - FYP????

The viral slang ‘6-7’ was declared the word of the year 2025 by Dictionary.com in October 2025.

The leading global online dictionary described the reason why they picked the slang ‘67,’ pronounced as ‘six-seven.’

The company stated that its lexicographers analysed a large amount of data, including newsworthy headlines, trends, and search engine results.

This exercise was meant to highlight words that created an impact on our daily conversations, both online and in the real world.

The results were surprising, as they showed searches for 6-7 surprisingly spiked beginning in the summer of 2025.

And by June, those searches multiplied six times.

The fun fact is most other two-digit numbers didn’t show any meaningful trend over that period.

Since it’s a '6-7 weekend,' and if you’re a parent and you find your kids yelling, ‘67,’ don’t be confused.

Just enjoy the generational vibe with them this '6/7 weekend.'

US embassy issues travel warning for Americans travelling to Mexico ahead of 2026 World Cup
US embassy issues travel warning for Americans travelling to Mexico ahead of 2026 World Cup
NASCAR legend Ned Jarrett dies at 93
NASCAR legend Ned Jarrett dies at 93
NASA prepares historic first supersonic flight for revolutionary X-59 aircraft
NASA prepares historic first supersonic flight for revolutionary X-59 aircraft
Nancy Guthrie case takes new turn as authorities considering go ‘back to beginning' with fresh eyes
Nancy Guthrie case takes new turn as authorities considering go ‘back to beginning' with fresh eyes
Morgan Wallen Pittsburgh concert had uninvited ‘buzz': 15,000 bees swarm stadium
Morgan Wallen Pittsburgh concert had uninvited ‘buzz': 15,000 bees swarm stadium
Anthropic AI moves to ease tensions with Trump Administration ahead of IPO
Anthropic AI moves to ease tensions with Trump Administration ahead of IPO
International space station alert explained: What caused air leak, what can happen if it doesn't stop
International space station alert explained: What caused air leak, what can happen if it doesn't stop
Anthony Head, beloved 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star, dies at 72: Cause of death revealed
Anthony Head, beloved 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star, dies at 72: Cause of death revealed