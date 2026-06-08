Three suspects involved in Punjab MPA attack killed in Toba Tek Singh: CCD

Police personnel patrol a market in Lahore. — APP/File

Suspects opened fire on personnel during raid: CCD.

Two suspects arrested during raid: spokesperson.

Suspects involved in Ayub Gadhi attack: spokesperson.



LAHORE: Three suspects involved in an attack on former provincial minister and PML-N MPA Ayub Gadhi were killed in Rajana town of Punjab's Toba Tek Singh district, a spokesperson for the Crime Control Department (CCD) said on Monday.

The CCD Toba Tek Singh team conducted a raid in Rajana to arrest the suspects, who opened indiscriminate fire as soon as they spotted the CCD personnel, the spokesperson said.

In retaliatory firing by the CCD team, three suspects were killed, while two others were taken into custody, the spokesperson added.

According to the CCD spokesperson, the killed suspect had opened fire at Gadhi's dera (residence) last month, leaving him injured while four of his companions were killed.

At the time, Toba Tek Singh district police officer (DPO) said that Gadhi was shifted to the DHQ Hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz then ordered inquiries into the shooting incident.

The prime minister directed authorities to identify those responsible for the attack and ensure that criminals were brought to justice.

CM Maryam extended condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical facilities for the injured.