Who did Klay Thompson 'cheat' on Megan Thee Stallion with?

The Grammy-winning rapper and the NBA star first took their relationship public in July 2025

Megan Thee Stallion has accused Klay Thompson of cheating on her, and the question on everyone’s mind is: who was the “other woman?”

On Saturday, April 25, the Grammy-winning rapper announced she has ended her year-long relationship with the NBA star, alleging that Thompson has been unfaithful to her and calling out his “horrible” treatment of her.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,” Megan announced in a statement via her representative. “Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

The WAP hitmaker also took to her Instagram Stories to blast Thompson, writing, “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got “cold feet.”

She went on to call out Thompson’s “horrible” behaviour towards her throughout their relationship since last summer.

“Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be “monogamous”???? bitch I need a REAL break after this one… bye yall.”

Did Klay Thompson cheat on Megan Thee Stallion with Lexie Brown?

As Megan’s revelation sent the internet into a frenzy, one X user with the handle @Areyoudvmb alleged that the “other woman” is WNBA star Lexie Brown.

In the X post, re-posted by Red Media, the user alleged that Brown has been “posting on her close friends messages between Klay and her that Klay was telling her his and Megan’s relationship is just for social media.”

However, the claim is unsupported and has not been confirmed by any of the involved parties.