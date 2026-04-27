Nedra Talley, last Ronette behind the song 'Be My Baby,' dead at 80

The Ronettes included Talley-Ross and her cousins, Ronnie and Estelle

The final chapter of The Ronettes has come to a close.

Nedra Talley-Ross, who was the last living member of the ‘60s girl group behind the timeless song Be my Baby, has passed away at the age of 80 years old. The news of her death was announced by the group’s official social media on Sunday, April 26.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Nedra Talley Ross’ passing. She was a light to those who knew and loved her,” the statement read.

Talley-Ross helped shape one of the most recognisable sounds of the 1960s alongside her cousins, Ronnie Spector and Estelle Bennett. The trio began singing together as teenagers in New York, evolving from a family act into The Ronettes — a name blending pieces of their own.

“As a founding member of The Ronettes, along with her beloved cousins Ronnie and Estelle, Nedra’s voice, style and spirit helped define a sound that would change music,” the message continued. “Her contribution to the group’s story and their defining influence will live forever. Rest peacefully dear Nedra. Thanks for the magic.”

Their breakthrough came in 1963 with Be My Baby, produced by Phil Spector, which soared to No. 2 on the Hot 100 and became a defining anthem of the era and found renewed popularity in recent years. Hits like Baby I Love You and Walking in the Rain followed, cementing their legacy despite releasing just one studio album.

The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Unfortunately, Bennett passed away in 2009 while Spector died in 2022 — both from cancer.