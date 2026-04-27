 
Geo News

Chris Brown 'confirms' birth of 1st child with Jada Wallace, his 4th overall

Chris Brown is father to three other children, each from previous relationships

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 27, 2026

Chris Brown &apos;confirms&apos; birth of 1st child with Jada Wallace, his 4th overall
Chris Brown and Jada Wallace have been romantically linked since December 2024

Chris Brown seems to have quietly confirmed some big news.

The singer has welcomed his first child with Jada Wallace (his fourth overall), reacting to her baby announcement post with a telling comment on Instagram.

Wallace shared a carousel on Sunday, April 26, featuring maternity shoot photos followed by a first glimpse of the baby. She didn’t tag Brown or confirm paternity outright, but he jumped into the comments, writing, “Taurus Gang” with two red heart emojis. His mother also chimed in, celebrating the arrival with, “CONGRATULATIONS!!! HES JUST PERFECT! SENDING LOVE ALWAYS!!”

Chris Brown confirms birth of 1st child with Jada Wallace, his 4th overall

The post puts to rest weeks of fan speculation. Rumours first took off during Paris Fashion Week in January, when Wallace appeared alongside Brown at an afterparty. Observers pointed to what looked like a baby bump under her coat, along with her turning down a drink.

The chatter only grew louder in February, when Diamond Brown — the mother of one of Brown’s children — publicly told him to focus on “your new baby on the way” in a now-viral post. She later suggested the couple might be expecting a boy.

Brown and Wallace have been romantically linked since December 2024, with Wallace being seen picking up Brown after his release on bail.

While the baby’s name and gender remain under wraps, the arrival marks Wallace’s first child and Brown’s fourth. He is already father to daughter Royalty, 11, son Aeko, 6, and another daughter Lovely Symphani — each from three previous relationships.

‘Devil Wears Prada 2' Meryl Streep reacts to surprise from on‑screen daughter
‘Devil Wears Prada 2' Meryl Streep reacts to surprise from on‑screen daughter
Pedro Pascal fights back tears at ‘Mandalorian and Grogu' event ahead of release
Pedro Pascal fights back tears at ‘Mandalorian and Grogu' event ahead of release
Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with 'random' open mic performance ahead of OR3
Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with 'random' open mic performance ahead of OR3
Jonah Hill moved from Los Angeles to San Diego for THIS reason
Jonah Hill moved from Los Angeles to San Diego for THIS reason
Nedra Talley, last Ronette behind the song 'Be My Baby,' dead at 80
Nedra Talley, last Ronette behind the song 'Be My Baby,' dead at 80
Madonna previews new era with surprise set at 'The Abbey'
Madonna previews new era with surprise set at 'The Abbey'
Anne Hathaway won't trade Oscars for Grammys after ‘Mother Mary'
Anne Hathaway won't trade Oscars for Grammys after ‘Mother Mary'
Lexie Brown denies Klay Thompson cheated on Megan Thee Stallion with her
Lexie Brown denies Klay Thompson cheated on Megan Thee Stallion with her