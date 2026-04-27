Chris Brown 'confirms' birth of 1st child with Jada Wallace, his 4th overall

Chris Brown and Jada Wallace have been romantically linked since December 2024

Chris Brown seems to have quietly confirmed some big news.

The singer has welcomed his first child with Jada Wallace (his fourth overall), reacting to her baby announcement post with a telling comment on Instagram.

Wallace shared a carousel on Sunday, April 26, featuring maternity shoot photos followed by a first glimpse of the baby. She didn’t tag Brown or confirm paternity outright, but he jumped into the comments, writing, “Taurus Gang” with two red heart emojis. His mother also chimed in, celebrating the arrival with, “CONGRATULATIONS!!! HES JUST PERFECT! SENDING LOVE ALWAYS!!”

The post puts to rest weeks of fan speculation. Rumours first took off during Paris Fashion Week in January, when Wallace appeared alongside Brown at an afterparty. Observers pointed to what looked like a baby bump under her coat, along with her turning down a drink.

The chatter only grew louder in February, when Diamond Brown — the mother of one of Brown’s children — publicly told him to focus on “your new baby on the way” in a now-viral post. She later suggested the couple might be expecting a boy.

Brown and Wallace have been romantically linked since December 2024, with Wallace being seen picking up Brown after his release on bail.

While the baby’s name and gender remain under wraps, the arrival marks Wallace’s first child and Brown’s fourth. He is already father to daughter Royalty, 11, son Aeko, 6, and another daughter Lovely Symphani — each from three previous relationships.