Pedro Pascal fights back tears at ‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ event ahead of release

Pedro Pascal shared a special moment with fans during a recent appearance in Mexico City as excitement builds for The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is set to arrive in cinemas on May 22.

The 51-year-old actor showed up as a surprise guest at CCXP Mexico along with director Jon Favreau, catching the audience off guard in the best way.

Pascal, who is best known for playing Din Djarin in the Disney+ series, spoke about what it means to finally take this story to the big screen.

Wearing a Mexico men’s World Cup 2026 jersey, the star talked about his childhood memories and love for watching Star Wars in theaters with his family.

“As soon as I saw this, I knew that it would be a new authorship of a streaming experience,” he said.

“But I always had a dream in my heart that it would be on a big screen because that’s how I was developed as a child. I went to the movie theater so much with my family, and I saw the Star Wars movies on the big screen.”

At one point, while speaking in Spanish, Pascal paused and appeared overwhelmed as the crowd responded with loud cheers, calling out his name.

The Last Of Us star then later continued speaking in Spanish and blew a kiss to fans.

The film also features Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, marking the first Star Wars theatrical release since 2019.