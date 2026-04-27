Louis Partridge teases 'surprise' wedding after Olivia Rodrigo breakup

Olivia Rodrigo’s ex-boyfriend Louis Partridge has just closed the chapter of their relationship, but a wedding might be lined up for him next in another part of his life.

The 22-year-old actor, who co-stars with Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes franchise, hinted at the next instalment of the move, saying that it might begin at a new chapter of the characters’ lives.

“People may or may not know that this film involves a wedding. With any wedding, there's drama around every corner, and this one is no exception,” Partridge, who plays Holmes’ love interest Tewkesbury, told People Magazine.

The House of Guinness actor continued, “Enola and Tewkesbury go through a bit of a rough patch. The stakes are higher than we've seen before but our characters are older and wiser than before too, and they care about each other a lot.”

As for the Stranger Things star, 22, she also discussed her character with the outlet, saying, "I think what’s really exciting about this one is how much Enola has grown. She’s still got that same fire and curiosity, but she’s a bit more confident in who she is and what she stands for.”

Brown added, “The stakes feel bigger, not just in terms of the mystery, but emotionally too. And of course, fans of Enola and Tewkesbury… there’s definitely more to explore there. Their relationship feels more mature, a bit deeper, and real. I think audiences are really going to feel like they’ve grown up with Enola, which is such a special thing.”

The third film of the series will come out on July 1.