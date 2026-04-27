Hilary Duff gives a glimpse into Lucky Me tour plans with family

Hilary Duff is excited for her The Lucky Me tour, because this time it would be a family affair as her kids and husband Matthew Koma will be joining her on the road.

The 38-year-old pop superstar will celebrate her musical comeback around the globe, performing her new songs from the Luck… or Something album, as well as her re-recordings of her iconic music from the 2010s.

Speaking about going on tour with her entire family, the Mature hitmaker said, "I spent hours with my assistant [looking at] the tour schedule, being like, 'Okay, I want them here for this stretch. They can go home these days,' It's been a lot of logistics that can seriously bend a brain, but it's going to be an adventure."

The Lizzy McGuire alum continued, "All of these cities have so much to offer, and I feel like there would be no other time when my kids would see the U.S. like this, so we're just thinking of it as a big, long road trip. And hopefully, they don't get bored with seeing my show every night," referring to her kids Luca, 14, Banks, 7, Mae, 5, and Townes, 23 months.

While Duff shares Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, Koma and her are the parents to their little ones, who she said would be on the tour most of the time.

However, since her son is “a teenager, so he's not going to be giving me four weeks of his summer. But he'll be bopping in and out, for sure."

The Growing Up songstress’ tour will span across U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.