‘Michael' biopic casts young star as younger Michael Jackson

Juliano Valdi is stepping into Hollywood with a big moment in his young life after being cast as the younger Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic Michael.



The 12 year old from California has been working on this dream for years, quietly studying every detail of the King of Pop.

He learned the way Michael moved, danced and performed until it became something he could do naturally.

After a long audition journey that lasted around a year, including many callbacks and online sessions, he finally got the role.

The youngstar recently appeared on the red carpet with Jaafar Jackson, who plays the older version of Michael Jackson in the same film.

Juliano greeted fans, smiled for pictures and even showed some of his dance moves, which impressed many people at the event.

Behind the success, his life has also been full of struggles as family members say he has faced bullying, time away from parts of his family, and a serious attack when he was very young that left a strong impact on his childhood.

His grandmother shared that she feels distant from him now and has not seen him in a long time, saying the situation has been painful for the family.

Even with all this, Juliano continues to build his career.

He has appeared on talk shows, trained with professional choreographers and prepared deeply for the role.

The rising star’s mother supports him closely and manages his work.

The film Michael follows the life of the legendary singer from his early days to worldwide fame.