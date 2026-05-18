Google lowers free Gmail storage to 5GB: Here’s how to get 15GB

Google is set to roll out a controversial change for new Gmail account users.

The company is slashing the free cloud storage for new Gmail accounts from 15GB to 5GB.

However, to unlock 15GB of free storage, users are required to verify their phone numbers with their accounts.

The new update is currently being tested for limited regions, including several African countries.

New users who do not link their phone numbers will only be eligible for 5GB of free storage shared across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos.

This policy has received backlash right away. According to industry analysts, the reason behind this move is twofold: firstly, to prevent spamming by assigning unique phone numbers to each user; secondly, to encourage more users to subscribe to Google One paid subscription plans.

With 15 GB of storage already being difficult for some users, 5 GB will be too little.

How to link your phone number to your Gmail account?

If you are using a computer, open a browser and go to your Google Account. Click on “personal info” in the left-hand menu and scroll down to “contact info” and click “phone.” Select “add recovery phone.” Enter phone number and verify code received via SMS.

To link via Android/ iPhone, open your device’s “Settings app.” Tap “Google” or “Manage your Google Account.” At the top, select “Personal info.” Scroll to the “contact info” and tap “Phone.” Enter your “password” to confirm and type “verification code” to confirm your phone number.