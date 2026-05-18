School bus-sized asteroid 2026 JH2 flies past Earth today at 56,000 miles: See full details

Scientists discovered a new asteroid roughly the size of a school bus to fly safely past Earth today, May 18, 2026.

The asteroid will be approximately within 56,000 miles of our planet, about a quarter of the distance to the moon.

Referred to as 2026 JH2, scientists first spotted the asteroid on May 10 by the Mount Lemmon Survey in Arizona.

It is estimated to be 16 to 35 meters (52 to 114 ft) in diameter.

At its closest approach, scheduled for 5:23 p.m. EDT (2123 GMT), the space rock will be traveling at approximately 19,400 mph (31,200 km/h) relative to Earth. Despite the relatively close shave, experts confirm there is no reason for concern.

2026 JH2 belongs to the Apollo class of asteroids, meaning its orbit crosses Earth's path around the sun. After today's flyby, it will embark on a 3.8-year journey out toward Jupiter's orbit before returning. Its next close pass of Earth will not occur until 2060, when it will be roughly 17 times farther away.

Full details of flyby

Closest distance: 56,628 miles (91,135 km)

Time of approach: 5:23 p.m. EDT

Speed: 19,417 mph (31,248 km/h)

Size estimate: 52-114 ft (16-35 meters)

Risk to Earth: none

The asteroid is expected to brighten to magnitude 11.5, too faint to be seen with the naked eye. However, it will be visible through small telescopes.

The Virtual Telescope Project is hosting a free livestream starting at 3:45 p.m. EDT for those who do not have equipment.