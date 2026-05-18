Thomas Massie faces Trump-backed challenger in GOP primary: Can he win?

Can GOP Representative Thomas Massie pull out a win in one of the most challenging primaries of his political career as he is takes on President Donald Trump’s fury alongside the president-backed opponent?

Rep. Massie, who has been a constant thorn in the side of Republican leaders for highlighting the issues that other politicians usually want buried, is all set to contest in GOP primaries in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

He has represented Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District in the House for eight terms.

Massie has openly expressed opposition to the U.S. war against Iran and repeatedly highlighted the Epstein files issue, prompting President Trump to handpick his opponent in a bid to unseat the GOP politician.

The 55-year-old politician will contest the elections against former Navy SEAL and fifth-generation farmer, Ed Gallrein, in the most expensive House primary in history in terms of ad spending.

According to AdlImpact, the ad spending in the primaries has crossed a whopping $32 million, most donated and spent by Pro-Trump and Pro-Israel organisations for negative ads against Massie, reports NBC News.

In an interview with the outlet, Massie said, “People aren’t going to be voting for me or voting for him on election day. They are either going to be voting for me or voting against me.”