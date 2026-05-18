Tom Kane, voice actor of ‘Star Wars’ dies due to stroke at 64



Tom Kane, the legendary voice actor who brought Yoda to life in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, has died at the age of 64.

The voice of Professor Utonium in “The Powerpuff Girls” was declared deceased on Monday, May 18, in a Kansas City hospital.

According to TMZ, He was surrounded by his family, loved ones, and representative Zach McGinnis.

His death was caused by complications following a stroke he suffered in late 2020. Due to that illness, he retired from voice acting in September 2021.

Confirming his demise, his representative said, “Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever. But beyond the incredible career was an extraordinary man.”

“Tom was a devoted husband and father, who alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children, three biological, and six welcomed through adoption and fostering,” he added.

Kane was born on April 15, 1962, in Kansas City, Missouri, where he started his career as a voice artist at age 15. He turned out to be a vocal chameleon, famous for imitating other voice artists but always adding something unique to his imitations.

Most notably, he did the voice for the Jedi Master Yoda in the 2008 film Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the following TV series, successfully imitating Frank Oz's intonation patterns.

But Kane was not limited to just the galaxy far, far away.

He gave voice to Professor Utonium and the evil HIM on Cartoon Network’s “The Powerpuff Girls,” Darwin the monkey on “The Wild Thornberrys,” and Mr Herriman on “Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends.”

He made four appearances as the host of the Academy Awards and provided voices for many video games, such as “Call of Duty.”