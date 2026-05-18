Viral ‘Punch’ monkey incident: Two Americans arrested at Japanese zoo

Japanese authorities have taken two Americans into custody after a disruptive stunt at Ichikawa zoo.

The two men frightened a young monkey, globally known as “Punch”, who amassed a million views due to his viral story.

As confirmed by Japanese police, the individuals are 24-year-old and 27-year-old and identified themselves as a college student and a singer, respectively.

The student climbed the barrier and entered the monkey’s enclosure, while the singer filmed the act.

The video clip from social media showed the intruder dressed in a costume with a big smiley face and sunglasses, causing chaos among the monkeys, which had scattered throughout the enclosure.

According to zoo officials, the man had no direct contact with the animals and was promptly escorted out by zoo personnel. No injuries were incurred by either the animals or the people.

Both men were apprehended by the police on suspicion of “forcible obstruction of business,” a crime which they deny committing. The police added that the suspects initially tried to provide false identities.

Punch, who is now nine months old, became an internet sensation after he clung to a stuffed orangutan toy after his mother abandoned him.

Zoo authorities gave him the toy to comfort him.

His case aroused widespread sympathy and attracted many visitors to the zoo, including people from other countries.

As a result of this case, zoo management decided to introduce tougher security measures. These will involve expanding restricted viewing areas, installing protective nets, and perhaps even banning filming around the area.