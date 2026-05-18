Ann Robinson of 'The War of the Worlds' dies aged 96—family shares news after 8 months

Ann Robinson, the star of The War of the Worlds passed away at age 96, her family confirmed.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Robinson breathed her last in September, but her death was not made public until last month.

The outlet further reported that the actress died on September 26, 2025, at her home in LA, citing her granddaughter Toti Bravo.

Robinson debuted her career in movies as a stuntwoman and went on to star in the classic movie The War of the Worlds.

In the Oscar-winning film, which was centered on H.G. Wells’ 1898 novel, Sylvia and Pacific Tech professor Clayton Forrester went on to find a way out to defeat Martians, wielding a deadly heat ray that unleashed chaos everywhere.

Over the years, The War of the Worlds has remained beloved by generations of cinema fans.

In 2011, the movie was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry for its cultural significance and aesthetic appeal.

In 2005, considering its everlasting appeal to cinema fans, the film was released as a new adaptation by Steven Spielberg with Tom Cruise.

Robinson and her co-actor Gene Barry made memorable walk-on appearances.

Robinson once recalled the experience working with acclaimed director Spielberg, who happened to be a die-hard fan of the original, made them feel like Hollywood royalty.

Although Robinson had a long list of film credits, few really left their mark on Hollywood and television.

She turned up for multiple guest roles on famous shows like Dragnet, Rocky Jones, Space Ranger, Perry Mason, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Surfside 6, Ben Casey, 77 Sunset Strip, and even Gilligan’s Island.

She is survived by her son, Jaime Bravo Jr., and two grandchildren.