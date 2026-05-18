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Trump plans to build helipad on White House south lawn to protect grass from Marine One

Trump announces another White House renovation plan after ballroom
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 18, 2026

Trump plans to build helipad on White House south lawn to protect grass from Marine One
Trump plans to build helipad on White House south lawn to protect grass from Marine One

U.S. President Trump is in discussion to construct a helipad on the White House's South Lawn.

This particular renovation aims at addressing a persistent issue of Marine One helicopters damaging the grass.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Trump has been frustrated due to damage caused by the powerful VH-92A Patriot helicopters. Their exhaust systems have left scorched patches on the historic lawn.

The burning grass creates an unsightly backdrop for ceremonial arrivals and departures.

The suggested helipad is just another addition to the list of renovations made in the White House premises by Trump in his second term, after installing a ballroom and other aesthetic additions. In contrast to the previous temporary landing pads installed in the premises, the permanent installation will serve both purposes, i.e., safeguarding the lawn and stabilizing the aircraft.

The new renovation plans draw widespread criticism on social media with users arguing that president focuses more on vanity projects while nation grapples with ongoing military engagements, high inflation, and escalating healthcare costs.

For now, the White House representatives have not released cost estimates or a construction timeline of the helipad.

What is the usual cost of building a helipad?

To construct a basic, ground-level helipad, it costs around $20,000 and $100,000. However, expenditures depend on site location and foundation, size and load rating, and safety, rescue, and support equipment.

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