Model killed in sudden and brutal attack after night out: Reports

Luke Harden, a 36 year old male model, died after a violent attack in Bacup Lancashire in the early hours of November 1.

The court heard the assault was so sudden, so quick and so brutal that he had no chance to defend himself.

Preston Crown Court was told that Bhekisani Matabiswana, 26, denies murder and is currently on trial as prosecutors said he tried to leave the country and was arrested at Manchester Airport two days after the incident.

Both men attended a Halloween party at Rosemount Working Mens Club in Stacksteads and were not known to each other.

Evidence presented in court mentioned alcohol and possible drug use including ketamine and cocaine.

CCTV showed Harden leaving the club drunk and unsteady. However, moments later he crossed paths with Matabiswana on Newchurch Road shortly before midnight.

He was then attacked and suffered severe injuries as witnesses said he was beaten to the ground and kicked in the head.

A pathologist reported serious head and facial injuries including fractures and brain swelling. Harden did not call emergency services and his phone was later used.

The trial is ongoing at Preston Crown Court as the jury continues to hear evidence in the case.