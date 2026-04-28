Jessica Biel reaches breaking point amid Justin Timberlake drama

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are facing new drama as recent reports hint that things may not be as smooth as they once seemed.

There has been a lot of buzz around the couple in recent months, mainly because of the ongoing discussion linked to Timberlake’s 2024 arrest in Sag Harbor for impaired driving.

Even though the singer later accepted a lesser charge and apologised, the issue kept coming back into headlines, especially after bodycam footage started circulating again online.

According to reports, this constant spotlight has started to take a toll.

Sources claim that Biel has grown tired of the situation and the pressure it brings into their daily life.

Some even suggest she has made it clear that she expects things to change moving forward.

The pair, who married in 2012 and share two children, have often been seen as one of the more stable couples in the industry.

Still, people close to them say the past year has been challenging.

There have also been unconfirmed reports about Timberlake’s recent public outings, which have added to the conversation.

At the same time, other sources say the couple are trying to deal with everything quietly.

Neither of them has spoken publicly about the latest claims so far.