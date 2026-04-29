'Neverness to Everness' release date, time revealed: Everything to know ahead of global debut buzz

Published April 29, 2026
If you’re a gaming pro and love to earn money through it, the time has arrived to add a new one to your daily lineup as Neverness to Everness drops today, April 29, 2026.
NTE is the next big thing for free-to-play, open-world action RPGs designed by the Hotta Studio.
NTE is set to release with multiple free goodies and limited events to celebrate its global debut buzz.
If you’re still wondering when you can start playing the supernatural RPG, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.
Neverness to Everness was released in the U.S. on April 28, 2026, at around 8 pm PDT on the West Coast and at 11 pm EDT on the East Coast.
For the rest of the world, here are the release times.
The gaming developer behind NTE had launched the now-reformed gacha, Tower of Fantasy just a few years ago, but this one is different, as it’s designed with RNG (Random Number Generator) mechanics.