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'Neverness to Everness' release date, time revealed: Everything to know ahead of global debut buzz

NTE is the next big thing for free-to-play, open-world action RPGs

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 29, 2026

&apos;Neverness to Everness&apos; release date, time revealed: Everything to know ahead of global debut buzz
'Neverness to Everness' release date, time revealed: Everything to know ahead of global debut buzz

If you’re a gaming pro and love to earn money through it, the time has arrived to add a new one to your daily lineup as Neverness to Everness drops today, April 29, 2026.

NTE is the next big thing for free-to-play, open-world action RPGs designed by the Hotta Studio.

NTE is set to release with multiple free goodies and limited events to celebrate its global debut buzz.

If you’re still wondering when you can start playing the supernatural RPG, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

Neverness to Everness was released in the U.S. on April 28, 2026, at around 8 pm PDT on the West Coast and at 11 pm EDT on the East Coast.

For the rest of the world, here are the release times.

  • UK: 4 am BST, April 29, 2026
  • Europe: 5 am CEST, April 29, 2026
  • Australia: 1 pm AEST, April 29, 2026
  • New Zealand: 3 pm NZST, April 29, 2026

What are the system requirements for NTE?

Minimum: Windows 10, 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700

RAM:  16 GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5600

Storage: 60 GB (plus additional, temporary 60 GB free space during installation).

The gaming developer behind NTE had launched the now-reformed gacha, Tower of Fantasy just a few years ago, but this one is different, as it’s designed with RNG (Random Number Generator) mechanics.

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