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Trump endorses Ken Paxton in Texas senate race against incumbent Cornyn: Could it help Democrats?

Texas has been a Republican stronghold since 1994
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 20, 2026

Trump endorses Ken Paxton in Texas senate race against incumbent Cornyn: Could it help Democrats?
Trump endorses Ken Paxton in Texas Senate Race against incumbent Cornyn: Could it help Democrats?

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has potentially shifted the whole election momentum within his party in Texas after endorsing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his primary challenge against the incumbent Senator John Cornyn.

The announcement took GOP leaders by surprise as Cornyn has spent over a year courting Trump support and was considered a strong candidate for the Republican Party to defeat the Democratic Party candidate in November’s mid-term elections.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump endorsed Paxton, saying, “I know Ken well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a WINNER.”

The 47th POTUS also praised Cornyn for being a good man; however, he explained that the senator did not appear supportive of him in challenging times. Trump was apparently referring to Cornyn’s late endorsement in the 2024 presidential elections.

Texas has been a Republican stronghold since 1994 but Democrats are now looking to win a statewide office for the first time in 30 years. 

The president’s sudden endorsement of Paxton, who is not widely viewed as a strong general election candidate by Senate GOP leaders, gives Democrats an edge in their campaign.

The incumbent senator reacted to the development stating that Texans should now decide if they want a strong nominee who can defeat Democratic candidate James Talarico in November or a weak nominee, whose nomination can harm the Senate majority of Republicans.

The primary elections are just a week away and early voting is set to begin on Monday.

The development comes amid President Trump playing an active role in GOP primaries to get rid of his foes in the party and get his allies elected as public office holders. In the 4th Congressional District of Kentucky, Trump has pushed hard to get rid of Thomas Massie, a Republican Party member, representing the district for eight terms now. 

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