Scientists hatch live chicks in artificial egg, 'stepping stone' toward artificial wombs

Scientists have achieved a major biological breakthrough pushing science one step closer to building artificial wombs capable of carrying children and giving birth to them.

Colossal Biosciences, the company behind the de-extinction of dire wolves last year, has been able to successfully hatch live chicks from a completely artificial egg.

Experts at the American biotechnology and genetic engineering company built a shell-less incubation system mirroring a natural egg. Scientists took early bird embryos and placed them in the egg-like structure and incubated them for 18 days. Nutrient solutions were administered to provide nutrition and allow the embryo to continue developing.

The chicks hatched from the shells, came out completely healthy and are showing normal development.

The egg-like structure has a 3D-printed outer shell with silicon-based membrane inside, allowing oxygen diffusion into the developing embryo.

The company said that the development provides a stepping stone to the eventual development of an artificial womb. The Texas-based company is currently trying to de-extinct several animals, including woolly mammoth and the South Island giant moa.

Announcing the biological breakthrough, Colossal Biosciences said, “The device changes everything. We are showing the world that we can grow this whole bird in an incubator outside of an eggshell. It’s a complete game-changer. Life finds a way.”

The company said the development provides hope for half the bird species in the world who are endangered.

Previously, Colossal Biosciences successfully managed to de-extinct the dire wolf species. The wolves have now grown of age and can start breeding naturally, the company announced.